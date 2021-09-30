Wall Street Games Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $636,652.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00137664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.83 or 1.00173170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.03 or 0.06784099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00773450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

