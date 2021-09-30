Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

