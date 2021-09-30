Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.