WAX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.83 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $355.61 million and approximately $15.83 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,790,914,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,765,940,126 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

