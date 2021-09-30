WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. WAX has a total market cap of $355.61 million and $15.83 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,790,914,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,765,940,126 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

