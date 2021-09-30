WealthNavi Inc. Has $1.48 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 33.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,476,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $224.11. The stock had a trading volume of 184,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.36 and a 200 day moving average of $221.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

