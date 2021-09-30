Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 181,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,603,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

