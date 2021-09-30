Werner Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

