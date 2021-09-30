Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.