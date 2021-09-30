Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

SPGYF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

