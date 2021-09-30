Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Wienerberger stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

