Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.59% of Wingstop worth $121,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.34. 878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,450. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Stephens upped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

