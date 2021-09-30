Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 5.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.22. Approximately 3,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 622,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

