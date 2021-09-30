Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post $314.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $317.47 million. Wix.com posted sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 333,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $2,228,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $193.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.67. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $193.73 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.35.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

