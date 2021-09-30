World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

