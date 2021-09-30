WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.60.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $134.08.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.