WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.09

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 45507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Get WW International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 3,181.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares during the last quarter.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.