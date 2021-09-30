Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.83. 576,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 942,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XBC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

