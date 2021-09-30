XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.