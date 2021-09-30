XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 130.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after buying an additional 80,718 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $81.27 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

