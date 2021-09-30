Xponance Inc. Buys 624 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $184.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average is $191.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

