Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.