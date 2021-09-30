Xponance Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,397. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

