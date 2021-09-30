Xponance Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

