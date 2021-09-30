Xponance Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.15 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

