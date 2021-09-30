Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,171 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

JAZZ opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $127.80 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

