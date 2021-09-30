Xponance Inc. Purchases 13,089 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

CFG opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

