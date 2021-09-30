Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,413 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

