Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $12.72

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.37. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 50 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

