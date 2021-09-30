Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.88

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 152794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YGR. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$151.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.02.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,075,467 shares in the company, valued at C$1,451,880.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 62,800 shares of company stock worth $82,575.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

