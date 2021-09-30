Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 668,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,694. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.