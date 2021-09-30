Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Invests $38.10 Million in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,103,000. Generation Bio comprises about 1.5% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.49% of Generation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,320,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,298 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,020 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

