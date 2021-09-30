Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.05 Million

Analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post $304.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.04 million and the lowest is $299.80 million. Alkermes posted sales of $265.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of ALKS opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 98.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

