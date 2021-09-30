Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,602. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $521.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 983,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

