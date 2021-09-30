Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $10.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.11 billion and the highest is $11.73 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $40.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $44.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.87 billion to $50.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $350.87 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $215.02 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

