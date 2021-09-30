Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.33. 1,504,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fortive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

