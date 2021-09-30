Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.21 Million

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report sales of $84.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.41 million to $86.12 million. Gogo posted sales of $66.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $329.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.68 million to $330.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $372.63 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $382.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. 221,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,860. Gogo has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

