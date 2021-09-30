Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of IR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.05. 91,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,581. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

