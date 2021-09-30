Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post $11.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $12.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $42.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,751. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

