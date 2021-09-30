Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SBBP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 7,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,266. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

