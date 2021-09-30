Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to announce sales of $474.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.88 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $431.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $440.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.