Zacks: Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QIPT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

QIPT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

