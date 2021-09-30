Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Shares of ALK opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $566,899. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,017,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

