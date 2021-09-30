Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $425.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the lowest is $399.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $433.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ePlus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ePlus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $103.92. 335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,056. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

