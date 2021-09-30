Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.