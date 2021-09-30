Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 3,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,295. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

