Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report $10.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.11 million and the highest is $11.81 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,193 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 75,425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 166,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,008. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.18.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

