Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $318.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $321.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $260.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million.

FOXF traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,058,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

