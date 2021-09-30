Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

