Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,460. The company has a market capitalization of $378.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

